Who will occupy The White House next?





Tomorrow 3rd November is the day for American Presidential election. This day will decide who will live in The White House for the next four years – Trump or Biden. The Democratic candidate Joe Biden is ahead of President Donald Trump in the Gallup poll. Donald Trump is unpopular worldwide. His charisma now is limited only to a section of White voters who are ultranationalist. Having been aware of his unpopularity among the wide circle of American voters and worldwide, Trump is now trying desperately to play his last card of white supremacy. If he can increase his vote to at least neck to neck with Joe Biden than in spite of his defeat he may play the old trick of asking the Supreme Court to decide the matter. He has been successful in appointing the Supreme Court judge of his own liking. He is hoping that if he loses by a narrow margin like the previous president George Bush he may get the Judges' decision in his favour. The fear among non-white and some non-racist white people is that even if Trump is defeated by a huge margin there is a chance of racial riots and he may not agree to transfer power peacefully. In that case what will happen nobody can imagine. America may face a civil war and the country's unity may be threatened. If this happens America's catastrophe will affect the whole world.





There is a big possibility that Donald Trump will be elected by dividing the country and getting solid white votes. The world will not welcome his victory. If that happens America may lose its leadership in the world but it will become more powerful like Germany of the middle of last century and fearsome for the whole world. Trump will not wage war or revive the old wars but his warmongering will not help to stabilize world peace and stability. If he becomes more moderate after his second victory the world will be surprised but welcome it.







Though Trump made a mess of American internal politics and economy, in the world stage he made some successful scores in the diplomatic game. He threatened Iran and North Korea but ultimately did not go to war like previous Bush administration. In the Middle-east without threatening any country he brought almost all the Arab countries by the side of Israel. He did not instigate Pakistan to go to war with India over Kashmir secretly like some of his predecessors. He has succeeded to bring India closer to America. He may not have won the trade war with China but Chinese economy is affected by his anti-China policy.





In my opinion, good sense will prevail among the majority of the American voters and the Democrat candidate Joe Biden will win the election with comfortable majority. He has worked previously as Vice President of the United State and was not controversial. He is an experienced man, not a warmonger like Trump. The mess Trump has accumulated during his presidency Biden may clear it through sound and sober policies. He may also assure the world with a more friendly gesture that America will not endanger world peace. He may not change Trump's policy regarding the Middle-east but surely he will improve the trade relation with China for the sake of American interest. Trump did not bother small and developing South Asian countries. He tried to bring those countries under American hegemony but did not directly intervene in those countries like Regan or Bush.







Hillary Clinton, when she was Foreign Secretary in the Obama administration tried to disturb the Hasina government of Bangladesh over the issue of Grameen Bank and tried to save her friend Dr. Yunus. In Hillary's time a section of the elite class known as the civil society had direct link with her and hoped if Hilary was elected as president she would take more aggressive policy against Hasina government. Fortunately, for Bangladesh Trump won the election and his administration did not follow Hilary's policy regarding Bangladesh.





I fear our civil society hopes that the democratic presidency of Biden will pick up the policy of Hilary. I do not think this will be the case. If Biden wins he will spend his first term to clear the mess left by Trump in his country mostly in the economic field. Without a direct war American war industry has suffered a great loss and though they backed Trump in the last election they have remained neutral this time. Biden may get their vote. Biden will face a great difficulty to restore America's friendship with Europe and restore the world faith in American leadership. In South Asia according to many observers he will follow Trump's policy for some time. In subcontinental politics Pakistan is facing movement against the Imran government. The combined opposition described Imran government inefficient, corrupt and a puppet of the military. In this opposition Nawaz Sharif's Muslim League took the leading part. Imran is losing his popularity rapidly. Without American support he may not last long. If Trump comes to power Imran has no hope. But Biden presidency may come to his rescue.





In India a strong anti-Modi leadership is not yet visible. Its main opposition Congress is in disarray. Modi may come to power for a third time with less majority. It is immaterial to India who comes to power –Trump or Biden because both will seek India's friendship. In Bangladesh if Sheikh Hasina does not relinquish the post of Prime Minister willingly there is a strong possibility that she may come to power for a fourth term. Bangladesh too has nothing to fear from Trump or Biden administration. The rise of China as an economic super power and also with military might is spreading its influence all over South Asia. Only India is a constant power with backing from America.





In this case if Biden comes to power he also will not disturb Dhaka government but try to win them. Otherwise, they may lose the game with China. So it does not matter to present Bangladesh who comes to power in Washington –Trump or Biden. But if we would like to see a president in The White House who believes in democracy and humanity then Biden's victory would relieve the whole Asian population. Let us hope for Joe Biden's victory tomorrow but keep ourselves prepared for Donald Trump's presidency if he captures the victory in the right way.





The writer is a prominent journalist based in United Kingdom and contributor to The Asian Age.



