Diner Sheshe





"I was 4 when the Bhuj Earthquake struck- Papa woke me up in a frenzy, put me on his back and ran down the building. With each passing moment, the tremors became severe. On the way, Papa stopped to help an elderly couple; when we were a few steps away from escaping, our building collapsed. Papa and I were stuck half in and half out. I was in terrible pain and couldn't feel my legs; I fainted. When I woke up, there was flesh and blood all around me.





I clasped Pappa's hands and started looking for Ma and Mama- the last I'd seen Ma was when she put me to bed. But my vision became blurry; I couldn't breathe properly. After 10 hours, Papa's friend arrived to rescue us. But Papa was severely injured by then; he asked his friend to help me first. The minute I was in safe hands, he collapsed. He asked his friend to look for Ma and Mama- 'They'd jumped into the lift hole to save themselves', Papa told him. Those were his last words.





I wasn't in my senses to comprehend what happened after that. I only remember being in the hospital. My paternal uncles took me to Mumbai- there, I underwent several surgeries for a year. I was under heavy medication- my memories were hazy.After recovering, I started asking for my parents; nobody had told me what had happened. So Dadi sat me down and said, 'Your Ma and Papa won't come back'; I was 5. It took me time to process that they were no more- at night, I'd cry thinking about them, but never in front of anybody.







Chaha-Chachi were really there for me- in spite of some financial difficulties, they sent me to a good school and never said 'no' for anything. Chachi would make my favourite butter naan and paneer once a week so that I didn't miss Ma. They loved me so much that soon, I started calling them Mumma-Papa. (excerpt)





Humans of Bombay, Fb

