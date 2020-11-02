Worldwide waffling





Greece has briefed India about the ongoing situation in the Eastern Mediterranean during India, Greece foreign ministers virtual meet on Thursday.The situation has been tensed in the eastern Mediterranean region as Greece and Turkey are embroiled in a dispute over energy exploration rights and maritime boundaries.The situation is getting worrisome as Turkey plans to conduct a seismic survey in the region.









ByteDance, owner of popular short video-sharing app TikTok, has consolidated its education business under the new Dali brand, as the Chinese tech unicorn moves to further diversify its operations. Dali, which translates to "great strength" in Chinese, "will take over all of ByteDance's education products", said Chen Lin, the new business unit's chief executive, at a press conference in Beijing on Thursday.





Chen, formerly chief executive of the company's Jinri Toutiao news platform, said the creation of a stand-alone education business would better differentiate those products from other apps in ByteDance's portfolio. ByteDance - with a valuation of US$140 billion, according to CB Insights - has rolled out at least nine education products since 2018.









A Louisville police sergeant filed suit Thursday against the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, alleging assault, battery, and intentional emotional distress. Jonathan Mattingly was one of the officers involved in executing a midnight no-knock search warrant at Taylor's apartment the night of March 13. Taylor was shot six times and killed during the raid. Her boyfriend Kenneth Walker fired a shot when the officers entered the apartment and hit Mattingly in the thigh, and police say the wound required five hours of surgery.











Ariana Grande has released her new album, Positions, after announcing it earlier this month.The pop star's sixth studio album - her fourth in less than three years - features collaborations with The Weeknd, Doja Cat and Ty Dolla $ign.The release follows 2019's thank u, next, and Grande's 2018 album Sweetener.This year, Grande teamed up with Lady Gaga for the hit single "Rain on Me", which appeared on Gaga's latest album, Chromatica.She also co-wrote "Ice Cream" with Victoria Monet for Selena Gomez and K-pop group BLACKPINK. The song appeared on BLACKPINK's debut studio album.









