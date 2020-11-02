'Brahmanbaria's separate identity should be highlighted'

A book titled 'Prabaha' published by Brahmanbaria Press Club was launched in Brahmambaria on Sunday. -AA



Brahmanbaria has a separate identity and the press club can play a big role in highlighting it, said RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on civil aviation and tourism ministry.He was addressing as the chief guest the launching ceremony of a book titled 'Prabaah' published by Brahmanbaria Press Club at the club auditorium in Brahmanbaria town on Sunday.





Muktadir Chowdhury MP said, "Many of us today have forgotten that Brahmanbaria has a separate identity. I think the press club can play a key role in raising the issue."He also put emphasis on objective journalism.







The local lawmaker donated Tk 1 lakh for the development of Brahmanbaria Press Club library. Chaired by Press Club President Riaz Uddin Jami, the program was also addressed by former senior vice president of the National Press Club Syed Akhter Yusuf Sanu, Municipal Mayor Nair Kabir, District Awami League General Secretary Al Mamun Sarkar, former President of Brahmanbaria Press Club KAM Rashidul Islam and former General Secretary Dipak Chowdhury Bappi. Press Club General Secretary Jabed Rahim Bijon delivered the speech at the function conducted by Press Club executive member Monir Hossain.

