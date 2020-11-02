Disha: I hope the audience…



The superhero universe has expanded to a vast level and while everyone is a fan of their larger than life spectacle, a lot of celebrities have been waiting for an opportunity to star in one. Disha Patani who has always been vocal about her inclination towards these characters with superhuman powers has dubbed for international TV series. The Hindi version of international series was recently released and Disha has lent her voice for the character of 'Starlight'; one of the prime members of The Seven.







According to the sources, "Disha has always had a fascination for superheroes. She would love to play a character like Wonder Woman in future. When this opportunity for dubbing came her way, she was extremely happy. Disha dubbed in the span of 10 - 15 days for 'Starlight' amidst this lockdown." Sharing her excitement on her association with this project, Disha Ptanai said, "Dubbing for the character has been such a fun experience and I hope the audience is able to enjoy 'The Boys' along with my character and her journey in the same way I did."

