Scarlett ties knot with comedian Colin Jost



'Black Widow' star Scarlett Johansson has married her 'Saturday Night Live' fiancé, Colin Jost, in a low-key ceremony. News of the wedding was announced on Thursday by the charity Meals on Wheels, which said the couple was supporting the group's efforts to help elderly people during the coronavirus pandemic. "





We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following Covid-19 safety precautions," Meals on Wheels America said on its Instagram account. "





Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time," the charity said, asking fans of the couple to make a donation. Johansson's representative confirmed the news. Johansson and Jost, a writer and comedian on television sketch show 'Saturday Night Live,' started dating about three years ago and got engaged in May 2019.







