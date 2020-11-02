Web- series 'Utshober Pore' releases



Addatimes original content 'Utshober Pore' is all set to present a family-drama web-series on the emotive journey surrounding a traditional Bengali Joint household during the festivities of Durga Puja.





With the theme of Bangaliyana and familylife at the core of the story's heart, it narrates a string of interwoven tales of a traditional Bengali joint family that comes together during their family Durga Puja at their ancestral home in Kolkata, said a press release.Directed by Abhinandan Dutta and produced by Roll Camera Action, the web-series stars a list of talented actors starting from Ritobroto Mukherjee, Satyam Bhattacharya, Sreya Bhattacharya, Senjuti Mukhopadhyay, Arpon Das and Koushik Sen.





'Utsober Pore' is about the complex and changing definitions of modern day relationships in a Bengali household, misgivings and insecurities of the characters and how that strains their relations.In a time where most of the world is confined to nuclear families and lonely corporate lives, this is the story that talks of the long forgotten family ties, that despite all hitches, come together, intertwined in an inexplicable bond of blood.





The plot of the series is set in the year 2011 where glimpses of the past incidents of the family members changed the course of their lives and relationships over the time. The story begins with Utpal, the younger son of the Mullick Family coming to his ancestral place in Kolkata with his daughter Sohini and wife Papiya from London to join in their long-standing and celebrated family Durga Puja.







