Legal notice to use 'Kobul' in dramas, movies



Popular actress, model Sabnam Faria came to the limelight by acting in Bengali dramas and debuted on the big screen in 2018 with the film 'Debi' - for which she won the Bacchus Awards for Best Supporting Actress and Meril-Prothom Alo Awards for Best New Actress.Meanwhile, while acting, she had to play different roles. She even had to sit on the "pedestal of marriage" many times and had to say 'Kobul' (I Agree) while acting in dramas.





But on October 29, the Supreme Court lawyer Md. Mahmudul Hasan sent a legal notice to stop the utterance of 'Kobul' in the imaginary marriage in the drama-movie. He sent the notice in the public interest.





In the legal notice, it has been said that - "in different scenes of different movies, dramas and videos in Bangladesh, Muslim actors and actresses utter the word 'Kobul' along with fulfilling the formalities of marriage. Through this, they will be considered as husband and wife according to Muslim law (Shariat). So, this law (Shariat) will be applied directly in the case of marriage. This marriage cannot be denied in the excuse of acting."





The actress was surprised at the news of such legal notice. In a Facebook status, Sabnam Faria wrote, "What should I do now? I married a hundred times already! What will happen to me? I couldn't sleep all night due to tension ....""Who you marry the most" - Mir Mohammad Rakib Hasan commented on the status of Shabnam Faria. In reply, she said, "There is no actor left in Bangladesh."



