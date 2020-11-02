Bangladeshi web series to air on Amazon Prime



Popular OTT platform Amazon Prime will showcase Bangladeshi no-budget web series 'Dear Memories.' The web-series will be available for the viewers on Amazon Prime Saturday, according to a press release. George Dipto, Umme Usha, Rafi Watson, Mamun Chowdhury Ripon and others have acted in the series. The series is createdby Shubh Paul, Umme Usha and Masuk Hossain and produced by by IndiMinds and Sublime Media.







"It's completely a no-budget experimental production. I can't say that I am very excited about the series going to Amazon Prime. I can never be satisfied with my work. I think we could have done much better. The series has been shot vertically but will stream in 4:3 academy aspect ratios on Amazon Prime.







We are planning to produce more interesting contents on Amazon Prime. Second season of Dear Memories will definitely be a big budget production and premiere on Amazon Prime," said Shubh Paul the cinematographer, editor and one of the directors of the series.





Umme Usha, director and one of the casts said, "Honestly, I am very much excited. It's like many days of hard work is paid off. It was very challenging for me to work on both side of the camera at the same time."Writer and Director of the series SM Masuk said, "It's very exciting moment for us at this difficult time of pandemic. It's a beginning of a new journey. Congratulations to everyone on the team."

