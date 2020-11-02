Ivanka Trump compares father to Churchill



Ivanka Trump has compared her father to Winston Churchill at a rally in Ohio days before the United States presidential election.The daughter and senior adviser to Donald Trump took to the stage outdoors in the city of Canfield and had the crowd chanting "four more years" as she spoke about the president's likeness to "the legendary" British wartime prime minister.





Ms Trump said: "Winston Churchill said, 'It was the nation that had the lion's heart, I just had the luck to give it the roar.'" "How much does this remind you of our president and this movement? "He gave us roar, he gave us all the roar. "Here in America, in this moment, we the people choose president Donald Trump."





She also predicted that her father would secure a second four-year term in the White House on election day on Tuesday. "In three days from now, we are going to win, and we are going to secure four more years for the people's president, my father, Donald J Trump," Ms Trump told the crowd.She said the US now more than ever needs four more years of "a warrior" in the White House."My father fights so hard every single day for each of us," she said.





"Now we have an opportunity to fight for him and fight for the future of this country." Republican Trump is trailing behind Democrat rival Joe Biden in the race for the presidency in the final days of campaigning ahead of the election, according to national polls.





