BNP forms committee to celebrate





BNP has formed a 115-member committee to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country's independence in 2021 in a befitting manner.Party standing committee approved the committee, headed by its member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, on Saturday night. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the announcementat a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office on Sunday.





He said the meeting asked the convener of the committee, Dr Mosharraf, to take necessary steps for working out various programs and implement those to mark the golden jubilee of the country's independence with due respect.

