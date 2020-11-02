PM orders compulsory quarantine

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a program marking the "Bangabandhu National Youth Day-2020" from her official residence Ganabhaban through video conference on Sunday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed authorities concerned to ensure proper screening and compulsory quarantine of returnees from abroad to check further rise of the coronavirus.





She was addressing a program marking the "Bangabandhu National Youth Day-2020"from her official residence- Ganabhaban through video conference on Sunday. The Prime Minister said, "Time has come again to ensure screening and compulsory quarantine of people returning from abroad. Measures have to be in place at every airport and other ports throughout the country to be sure if anyone is entering the country with the Covid-19."





Pointing at government officials, the premier said, "We have to protect the people of our country properly and I hope you will do that." The head of the government went on to say, many European countries have experienced massive surge of the coronavirus and were compelled to go into lockdowns again.'' Sheikh Hasina said, "The world has been caught up in the pandemic. We are taking all-out measures so that our economy is not shattered by the concussions of the bug. That is why the country's economy is still functioning. Many developed countries even can't do this."







The head of the government once again called upon the countrymen to follow the health guidelines properly to be protected from the virus.

The youth day is observed on first November every year while the day has been named Bangabandhu National Youth Day on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



Sheikh Hasina, also the elder daughter of Father of the Nation, called upon youths to stay away from drugs, militancy and terrorism and said, "There is a scope to make some quick buck by getting yourselves involved in drugs, militancy and terrorism. However, remember that there is no safety of life there. And keep it in mind that our stance against the misdeeds will be tougher."





She introducing IT education to youths is the most important thing as it has huge potential in creating employments. Freelancers are emerging in the country after receiving IT education from the government IT centres. Freelancers can do the work of any foreign firm staying at their village homes and earn foreign currency.''There is a problem with the freelancers as they have no social recognition. For this reason they have to face difficulties in getting married and enrolling their children in schools, the premier said.





The premier stated that they have consulted with Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who is Prime Minister's information and communication technology affairs adviser, ICT Ministry and concerned people to find a way out to give recognition to the freelancers.







