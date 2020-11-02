4 cases filed against Irfan, Zahid for possessing firearms, drugs





Police arrested five more people from Patgram upazila on Sunday night in connection with the lynching of a young man over ‘disrespecting Quran’ in Burimari of Lalmonirhat on Thursday.





Police arrested the five people including a Khadem of Burimari Central Mosque from different parts of Patgram upazila in the district, said Sumonto Kumar Mohonto, officer-in-charge of Patgram Police Station.





They will be produced before a court in the afternoon.





With the fresh ones, ten people have so far been arrested in this connection.





Shahidunnabi Jewel, son of Abdul Wazed Mia of Shalban Mistripara in Rangpur district town, and a former librarian of Rangpur Cantonment Public School and College, was beaten to death by mob in Lalmonirhat’s Patgram upazila over some people accusing him of ‘disrespecting the Quran’.





They also burned his body after killing him.





Saiful Islam, cousin of Jewel filed a case with Patgram Police Station on October 31.





Besides, two more cases were filed in this connection.





A three-member probe body was formed to look into the incident.





Police earlier arrested five people in this connection. Later, Mahmudunnabi, inspector of DB and also the investigation officer of the case produced them before the court with five-day remand prayer.





Senior Judicial Magistrate Ferdousi Begum of Lalmonirhat cognisance Court-3 fixed Monday for hearing the remand petition filed by police.

