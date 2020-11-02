Hefazat demonstrate in Dhaka against France





Hefazat-e-Islam, a religion-based organization, demonstrated in Dhaka protesting against demeaning of Prophet Mohammad (SM) by drawing his cartoons, halting vehicular movement at different areas on Monday. They also protested the statements of France President Emmanuel Macron on the issue.





The capital’s Baitul Mukarram to Nightingale intersection came to a grinding halt since the morning as thousands of activists of the platform staged a sit-in program.

As a result, Baitul Mukarram, Nightingale intersection, Paltan and adjoining areas shattered fully leading to immense sufferings to commuters.

Soon after the dawn, activists of the Hefazat-e-Islam began thronging the capital from different parts of the country. At around 11 a.m, their rally turned into a human sea.

Law enforcers were strictly monitoring the situation.





The Hefazat leaders demanded a state-condemn-motion on behalf of the Prime Minister protesting against demeaning of the Prophet. They also demanded closure of France Embassy in Dhaka.





The Hefazat leaders called for rejection of French products.



