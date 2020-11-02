Published:  03:21 PM, 02 November 2020

Laxmipur double murder: Condemned convict hanged at Kashimpur Jail

A condemned convict was hanged on Sunday night at Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur for killing his pregnant wife and two-year-old daughter in 2006.

Senior Jail Super Abdul Jalil Roy said Abdul Gafur, son of Shamsul Haque of Ramgati upazila in Laxmipur district,was executed around 11:55 pm.

Gazipur Additional District Magistrate Abul Kalam Azad, Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Khairuzzaman were present during the execution.

On October8, 2006, a case was filed against Gafur for killing his five-month pregnant wife and two-year-old daughter over family feud at Ramgati in Laxmipur district.

On April 28, 2008, Laxmipur Additional District and Sessions Judge sentenced him to death.


