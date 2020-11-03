Diner Sheshe





"After graduation, I wanted to study more but life had different plans- pehle shaadi, phir bachche. The next 20 years just flew by and my dreams took a backseat. Every time I thought of studying again, some or the other chore kept me busy.







So in 2012, when both my kids moved out for college, I had the opportunity to pick up where I'd left off and got into a Gerontology course which trained students in counselling elders.







On my first day as a 45-year-old student, I was so nervous- I knew that I'd probably be older than even the teachers. Plus, it was an English medium college- all my life I'd studied in a Hindi medium. I had so many questions-'Will I be able to learn English?', 'What if I fail?'; the last time I'd learnt something new was before 20 years!





There were days when I couldn't understand a single word of what the teacher was saying, so I'd put in double the effort to learn. I'd spend hours learning grammar; a few of my classmates helped. Within 6 months, I was able to write sufficient English and in a year, I was able to speak enough to get by. I still remember the day I got the first semester results; my entire family gathered around the laptop to see my marks- my daughter announced, 'All pass' and I screamed with joy!





After losing both my parents, I channeled all my grief into serving the elderly; I took up a job at an old age home to help patients with Dementia and Alzheimer's. I saw my parents in all of them. I even took up an arts-based therapy course to help them more. Infact, using this therapy I conducted a workshop for paralysis patients- within 3 days they were able to walk without their sticks!





A few years later, when I quit the job to join a daycare centre, my patients cried while bidding me goodbye; they still write me letters. I've counselled over 200 dementia patients and 8000 senior citizens so far. During lockdown, I conducted online therapy sessions for them.





Humans of Bombay, Fb

