Worldwide waffling





Sean Connery, the Scottish-born actor who rocketed to fame as James Bond and became one of the franchise's most popular and enduring international stars, has died. He was 90.Connery, long regarded as one of the best actors to have portrayed the iconic spy, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 and marked his 90th birthday in August. His death was confirmed by his family, who said that the actor "died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family" in the Bahamas. It's believed he had been unwell for some time.











And that is where we will leave you tonight.To recap, Annastacia Palaszczuk has become the first woman to win three consecutive terms.At the end of her four-year term, Palaszczuk will have been leader of Queensland for longer than Peter Beattie.Palaszczuk all but claimed victory - she stopped short and said she was "confident" - but she stood up to speak before her opponent conceded, which is a bit weird, and a massive break in tradition.Jackie Trad, the former deputy premier, has lost her seat to the Greens.Labor has 47 seats. There is the potential for 50 - and majority government - but we won't know the outcome of that for some time.









Frank Lampard believes Hakim Ziyech can fill the gap left by Eden Hazard.Chelsea playmaker Ziyech, 27, has had to bide his time because of injury since arriving from Ajax in the summer but is now showing real glimpses of his quality.That has delighted Lampard who has admitted they have struggled to replace Hazard since his move to Real Madrid in 2019, especially after Pedro and Willian also departed in the summer.









Hurling has been so good to us now for so long that it can often be easy to forget how good we've really had it. Clare and Laois may have shipped hidings last weekend but the Liam MacCarthy Cup has still never been more open; Nostradamus would do well to select the winners from the four games today and tomorrow.Of course, there was a time when it wasn't so good, or when the landscape didn't look so healthy, especially when Kilkenny were burning and razing as they went on their epic crusade. And yet still, in the midst of all that dominance, we were still treated to possibly the greatest and most satisfying hurling rivalry that many of us can remember.



