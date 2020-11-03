Trust Bank launches more services

Chief of Army Staff, General Aziz Ahmed and Chairman of Trust Bank Limited (TBL) formally inaugurated all the three facilities on Monday. -ISPR



Trust Bank Limited (TBL) has Launched 'Trust Money' Mobile App, VISA Signature Credit Card and official Facebook page on Monday. Chief of Army Staff, General Aziz Ahmed and Chairman of Trust Bank Limited (TBL) formally inaugurated all the three facilities in a simple ceremony. Through Trust Money App customer will be able to do banking transaction anytime and anywhere. While customer will avail highest credit limit as per recent Bangladesh Bank Circular and accesses to VIP lounge worldwide and many other facilities through the VISA Signature Credit Card. Board of Directors and other senior officials from the bank were also present in the ceremony, among others.

Leave Your Comments