Jacqueline is giving perfect vintage vibes





Jacqueline Fernandez, popularly referred to as Bollywood's Miss Sunshine recently crossed a milestone of 46 Million followers on Instagram and her account is a one stop destination for all the positivity one needs in life. The actress has kept it raw and real which has tightened her bond with her audiences. Jacqueline recently posted a series of images and raised the temperature as she aces the rustic orange shorts paired with a knotted crop top and wavy hair and gives the perfect vintage vibes with the colours.





