



Actress and playwright Hridi Haque is making a film titled '1971 Shei Shob Din' among the government-sponsored movies this year. The shooting of the movie based on the liberation war story started in March.





After shooting some parts at first, then shooting of the movie was stopped for a long time in the middle. Initially, actress Pori Moni and Sudip Biswas Deep took part in the movie together. According to a close source, the shooting of the movie started anew last September. However, some changes have taken place in the case of actors. Deep is not in the picture anymore. Instead, popular actor Sajal took part in the shooting of the film.











Sajal will be seen as the protagonist in the film; This has been confirmed to Bangladesh Post by several close sources. To talk on this regard, our correspondent tried to contact Hridi Haque and Sajal on their mobile phones several times. However, they did not respond. The actress Pori Moni herself has not revealed or said anything to the media on in this regard.

