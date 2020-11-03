BCB waiting for Mashrafe's fitness report

Mashrafe Mortaza delivers a ball in his opening spell. -AFP



Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, who is set to return to cricket with the upcoming Bangbandhu T20 tournament, sustained a hamstring injury, leaving him in an uncertain state to make a comeback to cricket, BSS report.







Mashrafe sustained the injury during a personal fitness training at the City Club Ground in the city on October 16 but he is yet to have a scan to determine the extent of the injury. Mashrafe was advised to contact the BCB doctors and physios for a scan.





But Mashrafe who didn't play any kind of cricket after stepping down from the ODI captaincy in last March is now self quarantine after his daughter Humaira Mortaza and son Sahel Mortaza found positive for Covid-19.





Dr. Debashish Chowdhury, the sports physician of BCB said he is not sure about the condition of the injured place of Mashrafe. "We advised Mashrafe to have a scan," he said on Monday. "But he can't get out of the house now. We have to give him a little time. But I heard that his pain is decreasing." But it is not sure whether Mashrafe will recover fully before the start of the tournament.





Selector Habibul Bashar said Mashrafe has to prove his fitness to be available for the tournament as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) made the fitness test mandatory for all players.



"I heard that Mashrafe could undergo a scan very soon. Once his scan report is found, the doctors will take the next step. There are still some times at hands. If the fitness is good, there should be no problem in playing. 'A draft list of 75 players has been prepared for the T20 which included the players from national team pool, HP, under-19 and first-class cricketers.





