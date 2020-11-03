Shakib to prove fitness to play T20 tournament



Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's return to the cricket won't be straightforward as he would have to prove his fitness to play the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 tournament.





Shakib who is in the USA with his family is set to return to the country some days before the tournament. Shakib's ICC-imposed ban due to his failure to report corrupt approaches was lifted recently, paving his way to return to cricket.





If Bangladesh's Sri Lanka tour wouldn't have been postponed, Shakib could have returned to the cricket with International fixture as he was slated to play the second Test. But now he has to return to cricket with a domestic tournament.





He in fact had completed a four-week training camp with his mentors Mohammad Salahuddin and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim at the BKSP in September. The training was conducted mostly behind the closed doors.





However Shakib is very keen to start cricket, said Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo. But the coach warned everyone not to expect so much from Shakib from the very beginning.





"I spoke to him. He is working hard on his fitness. He is out of the country at the moment. He will also need some time to find his feet, and get his confidence back. We know he is a quality player, so I expect him to have a fantastic 2021 season for Bangladesh," Domingo said ahead of leaving Bangladesh for his own country South Africa for holidaying.





The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had already made it mandatory for all players to prove their fitness before being considered eligible for the T20 tournament, which is likely to start in the mid November.





Selector Habibul Bashar Sumon said, like other players, Shakib Al Hasan also needs to undergo fitness tests.





"BCB has taken the same decision for everyone as all players have to undergo a fitness test before being considered eligible for the competition," Bashar told the reporters on Monday.







"Shakib also has to go through the process. I heard that his fitness is quite good. It will definitely keep him ahead."

