Covid-19 can be detected within a minute: Study



A non-invasive breath test can identify key biomarkers in the exhalations of someone infected with the virus, with results available in less than a minute, says a recent study. Researchers at the University of Loughborough in Leicester, UK collaborated with a research firm that originally worked on technologies to identify lung cancer and other illnesses, reports BBC News.





However, Covid-19 provided a new direction for developers to re-focus their attention on the new disease.





The research paper has been published by The Lancet's EClinical Medicine journal.





In the new study, the researchers observed 98 people, 31 of which were Covid-19 patients, and were able to detect a variety of diseases, including diabetes, asthma and COPD exacerbations, viral pneumonia, other illnesses of the respiratory tract, and heart attacks.





The team identified "candidate biomarkers present in the breath of someone affected by Covid-19."





According to the study, the non-invasive breath test generated almost instant results. The research "demonstrated how these markers or 'breath signatures' can be used to rapidly distinguish Covid-19 from other respiratory conditions at point of need, such as an emergency department, a workplace or a care setting, with no laboratory support."





Study participants gave a single sample breath to participate, which was then analyzed using gas chromatography and compounds found that are only released when someone has coronavirus.



"Employing tried and tested techniques used during the TOXI-Triage project, suggests that Covid-19 may be rapidly distinguished from other respiratory conditions," said Professor Paul Thomas, of analytical science from Loughborough's Department of Chemistry.





Besides from the speed the test's non-invasive method sets it apart. As for patients it is less painful to breathe into a tube than to have a swab inserted in their nose to detect an active infection or a needle prick with an antibody screening.





This might potentially encourage individuals who may otherwise have shied away to get checked, noted Emma Brodrick, program manager of Imspex systems.





