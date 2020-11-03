Veteran British journalist Robert Fisk dies



Veteran British journalist Robert Fisk, who covered events in the Middle East for decades as a foreign correspondent, has died after suffering a suspected stroke at the age of 74.





The journalist and writer became unwell on Oct 30 and was admitted to a hospital in Dublin where he later passed away, The Guardian reports. Described by the New York Times in 2005 as "probably the most famous foreign correspondent in Britain", Fisk won many prestigious awards over the span of his career for his coverage of the Middle East.





These included the Orwell prize for journalism and multiple wins at the British Press Awards in the categories of international reporter of the year and foreign reporter of the year.





After beginning his career at the Sunday Express, Fisk moved to the Times, where from 1972 to 1975, he was the paper's Belfast correspondent at the height of the Northern Ireland troubles.





In 1976 he moved to Beirut where he began his career as a Middle East correspondent, covering the Lebanese civil war, the Iranian revolution, the Iran-Iraq war and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.





He joined The Independent in 1989, and remained their correspondent in the region until his death, covering events such as Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait and the recent wars in Syria. He also reported on the Bosnian and Kosovo wars in the former Yugoslavia.





A fluent Arabic speaker, he was among the few Western journalists to interview the al-Qaida leader, Osama bin Laden, which he did three times during the 1990s.





Leave Your Comments