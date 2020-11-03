Whither America: Disintegration or Dismemberment?



A Renowned American Economist Jeffery Sachs told in a seminar in Vatican, world is under threat due to the role of USA. USA was economically &technologicallypredominant for decades. It is by far the most powerful military power.







However, Present world order has changed, EU is now a large economic power and China has advanced economically, technologically & militarily. Now America cannot dictate the world order.







Hopefully in 3rd November Presidential election Donald Trump will be defeated by Joe Biden who is far ahead than Trump in Gallup Poll. Lots of Republican supporters are believed to be not supporting Trump & are expected to vote for Biden.





Present day world is facing a new problem like COVID-19 Corona virus. But it will end in near future like other pandemics. But International Terrorism and American Hegemony may lead humanity to third world war.





The present day world is changing every day even every moment. 20th century was not the replica of 19th century. Twenty first century is quite different. In present day world science, technology & war industries developed so much which could not be think of last few centuries ago.







Moreover, connectivity by road, sea, air, specially internet connectivity developed so much. We can reach any corner of the globe in a moment. But global economy is facing crises. America and China are involve in superpower rivalry in south Asia. Present Indo-Pacific strategy initiative is an American Hegemony. In the name of Enhancing shared prosperity, USA wants to enter into this region like they did in Middle East during so called 'The Arab Spring'. This time slogan is 'Advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific Region'.







American Interference from Vietnam, Cuba and Middle East had proved to be counterproductive. The days of Imperial Dominance had gone long ago. If we look-back the periods of selected Empires : Ottoman (1453-1922), British (1620-1965), Romanov (1613-1917), Ming (1366-1644), Mughal (1526-1761) United States (1898- ...), Bolshevik (1922-1991), China (1949- ...), Japan (1895-1944), European Union (1957-...), Nazi Germany (1938-1944) etc. Empires matter, firstly, because of the economies of scale that they make possible. With the rise of oil as the twentieth century's principal fuel, so too did the Persian Gulf in the near East.





The present day world will nottolerate the dominances of America or any other countries interference. NATO alliance isstruggling militarily under US leadership. But there is no doubt that NATO will die down like WARSAW Pact. Due to NATO, Pentagon, CIA etc. American economy is under pressure. If Trump wins in 3 November Election, there is a danger that America may disintegrate or Dismember like former Soviet Union (USSR). Donald Trump may go for more NuclearWeapons, Chemical Weapons and Star War. This way Trump's policy may lead to America endangering World Peace.





Dismemberment of the erstwhile Soviet Union and fall of the so-called socialist regimes in Eastern Europe came as a great shock to all progressive and left leaning people all over the world.The ongoing predatory march of Capitalistic Globalization is bound to generate space for popular people's movement for social change across the world. The emergence of Centre-left govt. and left democratic alliances around the globe is a clear testimony of the revival of the left Democratic forces. The great truth is the ideals of democracy, social justice and equality, which are winning the minds & hearts of the people in the modern world.





I believe, present world order will be replaced by a new and just world order which will be more democratic, more left leaning and more humane. Such is the objective dialectics of history. Changing Role of Developed countries in UNO, WTO, UNESCO and in global politics is a new indicator that the emergence of a democratic humane world order is a real possibility in not too distant future 28 October, 2020



Writer : Politician, Columnist & presently Director General, Bangladesh Foundation for Development Research



The opinion in this article is writer's own.





