'EC implements govt agenda'



The Election Commission (EC) is implementing the government agenda as it doesn't pay heed to our any statement, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.





He came up with the allegation while addressing a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office in the city on Monday.





Mirza Fakhrul said, "We know this Election Commission doesn't pay heed to our any statement as their responsibility is to implement the government agenda. They proposed formulating Local Government Institutions Election Act-2020 with an ulterior motive." The BNP leader said "The only purpose of the act is to give the ruling party absolute power, and turn the Election Commission into a more subservient institution."





He said the current EC is formulating various laws to strengthen the hands of the government which 'lacks' public mandate. "Elections have now turned into a farce as the Election Commission has become a subservient institution. I urge the media to cover the by-polls," he added.





Leave Your Comments