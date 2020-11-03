'Protest against any rumor, propaganda'



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon all to protest instantly against any rumor and propaganda as sitting silent or taking defensive position will not be a proper way to deal with these.





She said this at the beginning of the regular cabinet meeting at secretariat as she chaired the meeting joining from her official residence Ganabhaban through video conferencing on Monday.



The premier said, "Freedom of speech does not mean creating any type of anarchy by spreading false and fabricated information."





"Real facts have to be highlighted instantly . . . there might be some pain to convince (people) by telling the truth of any incident, but ultimately it will be successful and this is reality," she said.





She said those people are always trying to spread rumors on their own interest to defame the image of the government, but would never be succeeded in fulfilling their ill motives.





"In today's digital Bangladesh anyone can say whatever he or she wishes on social media and spreads propaganda, but when government takes any step against the wrongdoers, the vested quarters start hue and cry and propagate falsehood across the globe," said the Prime Minister, adding, "People usually do not look into the matter why the step has been taken."





