An attempt to threaten independent journalism: TIB



Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has said that the indescribable torture of Chattogram-based journalist Golam Sarwar was a bid to threaten independent journalism. Finding Golam Sarwar in an unconscious and mentally-traumatized condition after going missing for three days was not an isolated incident, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said in statement today.





Rather it was a threat aimed at gagging freedom of speech, he added.





TIB also demanded investigation into the incident and exemplary punishment following arrest of the culprits.





"Sarwar's comment 'Brother do not beat me, I won't write news anymore' is not only a comment of a tortured journalist, rather it depicts the overall situation of the media," Iftekharuzzaman said.





