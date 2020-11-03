Hefazat's ultimatum to shut France Embassy

A march on the French Embassy in Dhaka led by Islamist group Hifazat-e Islam in protest against the French cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



Hefazat-e-Islam, an Islamist group, issued a 24-hour ultimatum on Monday to shut the France Embassy in Dhaka for demeaning Prophet Mohammad (SM) by drawing his satirical cartoons.





Thousands of leaders and activists of this Islamic platform demonstrated in Dhaka halting vehicular movement at different important neighborhoods.





The capital's Baitul Mukarram, Paltan and Gulistan came to a grinding halt since the morning as thousands of activists of the platform staged a sit-in program.







As a result, Baitul Mukarram, Nightingale intersection, Paltan, Gulistan, the Press Club, Kakrail and Shantinagar and adjoining areas shattered fully for several hours leading to immense sufferings to commuters. Soon after the dawn, activists of the Hefazat-e-Islam began approaching Baitul Mukarram, Paltan and Gulistan; and at around 11 in the morning, their rally turned into a human sea.





Law enforcers were strictly monitoring the situation to check untoward incidents.







The Hefazat leaders protested the statements of France President Emmanuel Macron relating to cartoons of the Prophet of Islam. They demanded a state condemn motion on behalf of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh protesting against demeaning of the Prophet. The Hefazat leaders called for rejection of French products.







Later, they marched towards the French Embassy in Dhaka but police blocked them at the Shantinagar intersection and the demonstration ended there. Charlie Hebdo, a satirical magazine of France, has published cartoons of Prophet Mohammad (SM) stoking outcry among the Muslims across the globe. France President Emmanuel Macron extended support to the magazine.



It is mentionable that France is one of the leading exporting destinations of Bangladeshi goods. The government should be cautious so that the diplomatic relationship with France will remain sweeter as our foreign policy is 'Friendship to all, malice to none', said economic analysts.





Though there are controversies over the activities of Hefazat-e-Islam, social scientists didn't comment on their today's program.





