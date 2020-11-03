Global Covid-19 death toll exceed 1.2 million









According to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University m ore than 1.2 million people have died from Covid-19 in the world and 46.8 million people have been infected with the virus.





The death toll from Covid-19 in the world reached 1,205, 221 while the total caseload surpassed 46,801,621 as of Tuesday morning.





The U.S. has registered 231,510 deaths with 9,284,966 infections – both the highest in the world. The country has reported 81,493 new confirmed cases and 447 deaths on Monday.





Brazil has recorded 160,074 deaths, a death toll second only to the U.S'. India has the world's third largest death toll at 122,607 and the second largest caseload of more than 8.2 million.





Countries with over 33,000 fatalities also include Mexico, Britain, Italy, France Spain, Iran, and Peru.





The global COVID-19 death toll reached the grim milestone of 1 million on September 28.

