Fugitive killers of 4 nat’l leaders to be brought back: Minister

The fugitive killers of four national leaders will bebrought back home and executed said home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal onTuesday.

“The verdict in the killing case has been executed partiallywhile the work to bring back the fugitive convicts is underway. They will bebrought back one by one and executed,” he added.

The Home Minister made the remark while visiting the killingspot of four national leaders at the Old Central Jail in Najimuddin Road.

“Not only the misguided army personnel but also a bigconspiracy was there behind the assassination of four national leaders andidentities of those involved in the conspiracy will be exposed,” he also added.

On November 3, 1975, four national leaders and heroes of thecountry’s Liberation War -- Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain MansurAli and AHM Quamruzzaman -- were assassinated inside the Dhaka Central Jail.

The four leaders played an important role in forming theMujibnagar government in exile that led the Liberation War of 1971 with Syed NazrulIslam as the acting president, Tajuddin Ahmad as the prime minister, and MansurAli as the finance minister and AHM Qamruzzaman as the home, relief andrehabilitation minister.

