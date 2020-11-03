Vienna terror attack kills 2, 15 injured

Gunmen opened fire on people enjoying a last night out atVienna’s cafes and restaurants before a corona virus lockdown Monday in whatauthorities said was a terrorist attack that left at least two dead including one of the attackers and 15 injured.

Hours after the gunfire flared up Austria’s ChancellorSebastian Kurz said “We are victims of a despicable terror attack in the federalcapital that is still ongoing”.

“One of the perpetrators was neutralized, but severalperpetrators appear to still be on the loose,” he said. “They seem to also, asfar as we know, be very well equipped, with automatic weapons. So they werevery well prepared.”

Police said that several shots were fired shortly after 8p.m. (1900 GMT) on a lively street in the city center and that there were sixshooting locations. Unverified footage on social media showed gunmen walkingthrough the streets, apparently shooting at people at random, wounding several.

The motive was under investigation, but Kurz said thepossibility it was an anti-Semitic attack cannot be ruled out, given that theshooting began outside Vienna’s main synagogue. It was closed at the time.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig said 15 people werehospitalized, seven with major wounds.

Oskar Deutsch, the head of the Jewish community in Vienna,said it was not clear whether the main synagogue had been targeted.

Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister said he saw at least one personshoot at people sitting outside at bars in the street below his window.

“They were shooting at least 100 rounds just outside ourbuilding,” Hofmeister said.

“All these bars have tables outside. This evening is thelast evening before the lockdown,” he added. “As of midnight, all bars andrestaurants will be closed in Austria for the next month, and a lot of peopleprobably wanted to use that evening to be able to go out.”

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that the French“share the shock and grief of the Austrian people hit by an attack tonight.”

“After France, this is a friendly country that has beenattacked. This is our Europe. ... We will not give in,” he wrote.

France has endured three attacks blamed on Muslim extremistsin recent weeks: the wounding of two people outside satirical newspaper CharlieHebdo’s old headquarters; the beheading of a schoolteacher who showed studentscaricatures of the Prophet Muhammad; and a deadly knife attack Thursday in achurch in the Mediterranean city of Nice.

Austria’s chancellor condemned all of the attacks.

