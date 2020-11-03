6 more arrested over lynching of youth in Lalmonirhat





Early Tuesday detectives in a drive arrested six more peoplefrom different parts of the upazila in connection with the lynching of a youngman over disrespecting Quran in Burimari of Lalmonirhat.

Officer-in-charge of DB police Omar Faruk said six peoplewere arrested from different places of the upazila at night.

Police arrested ten people in this connection earlier, saidSumonto Kumar Mohonto, officer-in-charge of Patgram Police Station.

With the fresh ones, sixteen people have so far beenarrested in this connection.

Shahidunnabi Jewel, son of Abdul Wazed Mia of ShalbanMistripara in Rangpur district town, and a former librarian of RangpurCantonment Public School and College, was beaten to death by mob inLalmonirhat’s Patgram upazila over some people accusing him of ‘disrespectingthe Quran’.

They also torched his body after killing him.

Jewel’s cousin Saiful Islam filed a case with Patgram PoliceStation on October 31.

Besides, two more cases were filed in this connection.

A three-member probe body was formed to look into theincident.

