Religious sentiment can't be hurt: FS

Bangladesh has urged all sides to exercise the freedom ofexpression responsibly and abstain from hurting anybody's religious sentimentin the name of freedom of expression.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen motivated all to havepatience instead of mixing up religious issues with economic ones.

He made the remark while briefing members of DiplomaticCorrespondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the Ministry of ForeignAffairs on Tuesday.

DCAB President Angur Nahar Monty and General SecretaryTouhidur Rahman were present.

Bangladesh does not support violence in the name of religionsaid Foreign Secretary.

He said France would not surrender its core values aftervisiting the Notre-Dame basilica in the southern city.

In Nice, one elderly victim was "virtuallybeheaded", officials said. Another woman and a man also died.

Bangladesh also condemned the attack on innocent people andexpressed heartfelt condolence and deep sympathy to the members of the bereavedfamilies.

The Foreign Secretary encouraged all to remain calm andpeaceful as Bangladesh believes in harmony in the society.

Hundreds of activists of Hefajat-e-Islam staged sit-in onMonday protesting the recent comments made by France President Emmanuel Macronagainst Islam.

Vehicular movement from the city’s Baitul Mukarram NationalMosque to Nightingale intersection remained suspended since morning.

Several hundred of Hefajat-e-Islam activists gathered nearthe National Mosque Baitul Mukarram around 11 am. Police foiled their attemptsto lay siege to the France Embassy.

