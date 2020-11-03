AC Land moves, woman gets back her land

A woman has got back her land as per court order after assistant commissioner (land) led an eviction drive in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.

The land in question at Islamabad village under Noagaon union of the upazila was recovered from illegal occupation by demolishing structures on it during the drive conducted on Monday morning. Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Farzana Priyanka handed over the possession of the land to its owner Adar Chan Bibi after the drive.

It was learnt that the paternal house of Adar Chan Bibi, wife of Abdul Awal, a resident in Natai area of Brahamnabria Sadar upazila, is at Islamabad village. Her brothers sold out 15 decimal land from their paternal properties to a local man named Rafiqul Islam around 22 years ago.

After Adar Chan Bibi came to learn the matter, she requested Rafiqul Islam to give back her paternal property and she agreed to pay back the money. But Rafiqul Islam declined.

As a result, Adar Chan Bibi lodged a suit with the court to get back the land. After long 22 years, she got back her paternal land as per order of the court.

Adar Chan Bibi expressed gratitude to all concerned for cooperating her in this regard.

AC (Land) Farzana Priyanka said, “We have complied with the court order and handed over the possession of the land to its legal owner Adar Chan Bibi.”

Leave Your Comments