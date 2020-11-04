Diner Sheshe





"He came back from Dubai only a week before our wedding. Even then, he looked so lost. On our wedding day, I went down on one knee, proposed to him and said, 'I love you'- everybody was hooting. But he left without saying anything. I was heartbroken, but my bhabhi reassured me that it was just cold feet. That night, he couldn't consummate but kept telling me that he wanted to have a baby for his parents' sake.







We had a huge fight and he left the room in the middle of the night. The next day, when I tried to kiss him, he pushed me away. A week into our marriage, I mustered the courage to confront him on what's wrong. He started yelling, 'If you say something to anybody, I'll commit suicide.' I was terrified and blamed myself- 'Am I not pretty enough?', 'Am I expecting too much?'





For the next 2-3 months, we hardly spoke. I'd text him, but even if he was online, he wouldn't reply. That's when I started suspecting that he might be having an affair; I got the shock of my life when I checked his phone. His gallery was filled with photos of men he was sexting- his search history was filled with gay porn.







I wanted to be doubly sure before I asked him. I found his profile on several dating sites- just a week ago, he'd gone out on a date with a man. It finally hit me- my husband was gay. I was shocked and didn't know whom to speak to. So I consulted a psychologist, who helped me understand my husband better.







I then told my parents- it took time for me to explain to them that homosexuality is not a choice. They eventually understood. So I invited my in-laws and husband home- I tried explaining the same thing to them. But my husband yelled in denial and my in-laws blamed me for being characterless. I didn't go back with him that day.







Humans of Bombay, Fb





