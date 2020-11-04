Worldwide waffling





A federal judge in Texas scheduled an emergency hearing for Monday on whether Houston officials unlawfully allowed drive-through voting and should toss more than 100,000 votes in the Democratic-leaning area.In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen in Houston on Friday agreed to hear arguments by a Republican state legislator and others that votes already cast at drive-through voting sites in the Houston area should be rejected.









Retailers and hospitality firms have warned of the devastating financial impact of a new month-long lockdown in England which they say threatens billions of pounds worth of Christmas trade and puts hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk.The next two months should be the most lucrative time of the year for the high street but 500,000 shops, restaurants and pubs will have to close on Thursday and remain shut until 2 December.







Shoppers usually spend around £50bn on goods other than food in the weeks leading up to Christmas as they gift clothes, toys and the latest technology to friends and family. But the new measures will force about 363,000 specialist stores to close, leaving major retailers such as Marks & Spencer and John Lewis with mountains of stock to shift through their websites and the click-and-collect services still allowed to operate.









Steve Bruce admits he has studied Carlo Ancelotti's book about leadership in a bid to be a better manager.The Newcastle chief has poured over a copy of Quiet Leadership by the Everton head coach, and reckons the cool-headed way the Italian managers is the way forward.Bruce says Ancelotti has refuses to get involved in the "hysteria" of football, just like he will never get "worked up into a frenzy because of keyboard warrior" critics.









Paul Pogba has dubbed his Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford the 'Prince of England' on his 23rd birthday.The England international celebrated his birthday on Saturday and has plenty to shout about.It was just Wednesday where the forward came off the bench against RB Leipzig to net a hat-trick in a 5-0 result in the Champions League.





It follows his brilliant work off the pitch, leading a social movement to feed under-privileged children over half-term.His charitable actions earned him an MBE while a petition to extend school meals into the October break got over 1 million signatures.And Pogba took to social media to wish Rashford well, saying on Instagram on Saturday: "Happy Birthday Rashy the Prince of England."









