What Dhaka is talking about





Argentine professional footballer Leo Messi who posted a picture on her FB page at Juventus Stadium. The photos have already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "THE BEST boy in the world " Tahmida Akter, fb









Popular actress Pori Moni posted a picture on her FB page. The photos have already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "looking is very abnormal " Arian Ahmed Oli, fb









Facebook user Ajit Kumar Majhi posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Nicely captured" Manjulika Roy, fb











Popular Bangladeshi tvactor Tawsif Mahbub sheared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "I Love you Tawsif bai" Mithila Islam Iraa, fb







Leave Your Comments