'BITAC plays vital role making country developed one'

Industries Secretary KM Ali Azam said Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC) is playing a vital role in making Bangladesh into a developed country in the world. He made this remarks, while addressing a workshop at BITAC conference room in Khulna on Sunday. He stressed the need for implementation of government laws, policies and vision.





He also said, the Ministry of Industries is working to accelerate the industrialization activities. There is no alternative of carrying development works. If we want to cope with the fourth industrial revolution, we need to be innovative. He also put emphasis on achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) though industrialization.





The industries secretary said that, BITAC has a great role in developing skilled manpower for fourth industrial revolution. BITAC Director General Anowar Hossain addressed the workshop as the special guest, while high officials of industrial ministries and BITAC were also present there. During the speech, Anowar Hossain stressed the need for using digital technologies to make the county more developed as there is no alternative of innovative works in making 'Digital Bangladesh'.



