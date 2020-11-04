Srabanti to split again



Popular Kolkata actress Srabanti Chatterjee tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Roshan Singh on 19 May 2019 for the third time. However, there is a rumor circulating in the media that they will be "separated" very soon! The Indian media told that it has been seen that Srabanti deleted all the pictures of Roshan from her Instagram account. On the other hand, there were no pictures of Srabanti on Roshan's social media account.







However, admitting the matter, Srabanti's husband Roshan Singh said, "Yes, we are not living under the same roof now. But I respect our past relationship, so I do not want to talk about it." About this, Srabanti says, "Every marriage or relationship goes through ups and downs. Maybe our happy time is over for now. However, this does not mean that everything between us is over. We both hope that our problems will be solved soon and we will start looking for issues again."





Leave Your Comments