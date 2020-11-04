Tamim, Mahmudullah get NOC to play PSL

Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal led two of the teams in recent concluded BCB President's Cup. -AFP



Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal and senior batsman Mahmudullah were given No Objection Certificate (NOC) on Tuesday to play the Pakistan Super League (PSL), BSS report. Both of the players will go to Pakistan to play play-off match as the replacement of other batsmen. While Tamim Iqbal replaced opener Chris Lynn in Lahore Qalandars, Mahmudullah is the replacement of English all-rounder Moeen Ali for Multan Sultans.





Mahmudullah's Multan Sultans will play the first Qualifier against Karachi Kings on November 14 while Tamim's Lahore Qalandars will take on Peshwar Zalmi in the Eliminator game on November 15. The final of the PSL will be held on November 17 and all of the play-off matches will be taken place in Karachi.





Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan said Tamim and Mahmudullah would take part Bangabandhu T20 Cup after playing the PSL."They have been given the NOC to play the PSL. They can participate to their respective team in T20 Cup after playing the PSL," he said.The play-off phase matches were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





"It's an honour to play in the HBL PSL. Cricket is being played very differently this year and I hope to play a part in bringing smiles to the faces of our fans," a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) media release reads quoting Mahmudullah."I can't wait to be back at the HBL PSL. Lahore Qalandars have had an amazing journey and I want to help our team win the trophy this year," Tamim was also quoted saying.

Leave Your Comments