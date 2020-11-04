Turkey earthquake death toll rises to 95



The death toll after the earthquake in Izmir Province in Western Turkey increased to 95, Turkey's department of emergencies says on Tuesday."95 individuals died as a result of the earthquake. 847 from 994 injured individuals were discharged [from hospitals]," the department reports.About 147 individuals remain in medical institutions. Search and rescue operations continue on sites of five collapsed and highly damaged buildings in Izmir, reports BSS.





The offshore earthquake with the magnitude of 6.7 was registered on October 30, 19 km northwestward from the Island of Samos. The first shock was followed by aftershocks, where some of them had the magnitude above 4. At least 20 houses in Turkey's Izmir collapsed as a result of the earthquake, with bursts occurred also in the city of Neon Karlovasi, Greece.

Leave Your Comments