China seizes more Nepali territory, constructs structures over border: report

China made incursions into Nepal, local lawmakers claim. -EPA file photo



China has annexed more than 150 hectares of Nepal, politicians from the tiny Himalayan nation told the Daily Telegraph months after the deadly border collisions between Chinese and Indian troops. China reportedly started seizing Nepalese land in five border districts in May and sending members of its People's Liberation Army (PLA) across undefended border areas.







In the northwestern district of Humla, PLA troops crossed the border into the Limi Valley and Hilsa, moving stone pillars that had previously delineated the border further into Nepalese territory before establishing alleged military bases. The Daily Telegraph saw pictures of the bases.PLA soldiers are also said to have relocated border pillars further into Nepalese territory in the Gorkha district. Further annexations took place in the districts of Rasuwa, Sindhupalchowk and Sankuwasabha after Chinese engineers in the Tibet Autonomous Region diverted the flow of the natural border rivers and claimed the previously submerged Nepalese territory. "





Why should China come to Nepal when China is already sixty times the size of our small country?" Said Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, a legislator for the Nepalese Congress Party. Neither Kathmandu nor Beijing responded to requests for comment. Nepalese politicians accused their government of remaining silent for fear of angering their key trading partner and regional allies.







Under President Xi Jinping, China pursued a more aggressive foreign policy, the characteristic Belt and Road project of which aims to establish trade and transport links from the country to Asia and Europe. In addition to the infrastructure deals, Beijing has been accused of building muscle on its neighbors' territory. In June, Chinese troops captured at least 60 square kilometers of Indian territory in Ladakh.







In the clashes that followed, 20 Indian troops died from reports of clubbing and stone throwing. Activists burn photos of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest in Bangalore in June - JAGADEESH NV / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock According to Nepalese politicians, the alleged land grabbing in Humla appears to have been motivated by the district's strategic view of the mountain peaks over the Himalayas. In 2009, Chinese troops crossed the undefended district for the first time and set up a livestock veterinary center.







When Mr Shahi appealed, the Nepalese government informed him that the building would have a positive impact on the livelihood of impoverished local residents who normally make a living tending yaks and goats. He said he had received phone calls from villagers in June saying that stone pillars marking the undefended border had been moved further into Nepalese territory in the Limi Valley by Chinese forces.





Around 30 hectares of Nepalese territory were confiscated in the Limi Valley during this latest raid. According to Shahi, Chinese troops constructed nine more buildings, including military bases. He says China annexed more land in the Humla district in Hilsa in June, increasing the total area allegedly seized in those districts to 70 hectares. "Local people are very scared, especially because they previously relied on Chinese traders to buy goods like rice, bread and salt," explains Shahi. "





They are concerned that if you raise your voice on this matter, everything will upset you." In the first week of May, the 72 households in the remote mountain village of Rui awoke to find that the border pillar separating them from China had been relocated overnight, which, according to Rakesh Kumar Mishra, meant that they had been incorporated into the Tibet Autonomous Region, a committee member of the opposition Janta Samajh Party.







According to Mishra, around 60 hectares of land were annexed. Mr Mishra and Mr Shahi accuse the Nepalese government of inaction. In June, a report by the Nepal Surveying and Mapping Department alleging that China had deliberately altered the course of the rivers that act as a natural border with Nepal to claim 33 hectares of land was quickly rejected by Nepalese government sources.







An Indian Air Force Hercules military transport aircraft seen at an airbase in Leh near China - MOHD ARHAAN ARCHER / AFP via Getty Images Nepal is currently ruled by the Communist Party of Nepal (NCP), which sees the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as an ideological brother. China also contributes most of the major FDI to Nepal, one of the poorest countries in Asia.





Historically, Kathmandu had had close ties with India, but its relationship deteriorated when New Delhi suddenly blocked Nepal in 2015, making it virtually dependent on Beijing. That dependency only worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the Nepalese economy, which previously relied on remittances for more than a quarter of its GDP, took a nosedive.





Both Mr Shahi and Mr Mishra fear that the annexation of Nepalese land is just the beginning of increased Chinese aggression along the border, and say that there will be no opposition unless the Nepalese government takes a more determined stance on Beijing. Mr Shahi tried to lead an information mission to Limi Valley earlier this month, but said his officials were tearfully gassed and pelted by PLA soldiers. Mr. Mishra did not return to Rui Village recently.





In August, the body of a Nepalese journalist, Balaram Baniya, who was investigating Chinese annexations in the area, was found floating in the nearby Bagmati River. "The people of Nepal need other countries to help them and protect their territory because it is such a small landlocked country," Mishra said. The Daily Telegraph contacted the Nepalese Ministry of Interior and the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu for comment but did not respond.





Leave Your Comments