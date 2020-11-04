BD still not ready for software-based admission tests'



Public universities should not go for holding admission tests through the "Proctored Remote Examination System" software.Bangladesh is still not ready to arrange such competitive exams through software.Experts said this at a review meeting of the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday.





Holding admission tests through the "Proctored Remote Examination System" software can create confusion among students and guardians. Also, assessments of most of the students may be inaccurate because of network problems and technical glitches, they said, reports UNB.No country in the world conducts such large-scale exams with a single software, the experts said while recommending the UGC to formulate a policy in case of taking admission tests through software.





Professor Dr Munaz Ahmed Noor, the vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, showed different sides of his "Proctored Remote Examination System" software at the meeting.This software was primarily designed for assessing the internal exams of the universities. It is not the right one for holding online university admission tests now, Dr Munaz said.







