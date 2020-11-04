Terrorism threat level in Britain raised to 'severe'

Police officers are seen at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, Britain October 13, 2020. -Reuters



Britain's terrorism threat level has been raised to 'severe' as a precaution following attacks in France and Austria, interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday.





The change, which means an attack is now seen as highly likely, comes the day after a gunman in Vienna identified as a convicted jihadist killed four people in a rampage overnight. France has also suffered three attacks in recent weeks, reports Reuters.





"This is a precautionary measure following the terrible instances that we've seen in France last week, and the events that we saw in Austria last night," Patel said in a televised statementShe said the public should not be alarmed and that the change in threat level was not based on any specific threat.





The new threat level means an attack is highly likely, according to the government's classification system. The previous 'substantial' level meant an attack was likely.Britain's threat level is assessed by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre which is accountable to the domestic intelligence agency MI5 and made up of representatives from 16 government departments and agencies.





The decision to raise the threat level back to "severe" has a certain sense of inevitability about it.While the threat level may feel vague to the public, what lies behind it is an assessment of available intelligence on known suspects targeting the UK and a wider analysis of how international events will play into their intentions.





Whenever there is an attack that leads to loss of life, there are plotters who will regard that as a success to emulate.They will be encouraged to go further themselves. That is why a string of events elsewhere - such as France and Austria at the moment - carry weight in the UK's planning and preparedness.





In public, there are likely to be subtle changes to visible policing - particularly around public locations thought to be at risk of attack.Additional advice may be given confidentially to some organisations that could be vulnerable.And behind the scenes it will mean that counter-terrorism investigators will be taking a very close look at some of their highest current priorities and asking whether these individuals have been emboldened to turn talk into violence.





