Govt 'destroys' achievements of Liberation War: BNP



Describing the current government as a "monster", BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday alleged that it is destroying all the achievements of the country's Liberation War. "We're living in a fascist country where the government is destroying all the achievements of our Liberation War like a monster. It's also destroying our struggle for democracy," he said, reports UNB.





Speaking at a virtual discussion, the BNP leader said, "Under this situation, we need a leader like Sadeque Hossain Khoka to free our leader (Khaleda), restore democracy and free the country from misrule."





Sadeque Hossain Khoka Parishad arranged the programme in memory of former mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation and BNP vice-chairman Sadeque Hossain Khoka, marking his first death anniversary.Fakhrul said Khoka throughout his life struggled for the rights of people and democracy. "I've no doubt that his sudden departure is a great blow to our democratic movement."





He called upon BNP leaders and activists to come forward to establish a truly democratic government getting inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Khoka.The BNP leader also asked his party colleagues to remain alert and maintain health safety rules to avoid corona infection."Many of our leaders and workers have become sick. From our standing committee to the district leaders are getting infected with Covid-19. So, everyone should try to stay healthy and safe."





Speaking at the programme, BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said Khoka always used to give importance to the spirit of the Liberation War. "But the current government has ruined the spirit of the Liberation War by obliterating democracy." He said Bangladesh has now become a country without democracy and justice as all the institutions of the country have been destroyed due to politicisation. "We don't have any other alternative to restoring democracy to uphold the spirit of the Liberation War."





Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President ASM Abdur Rob said as a guerilla freedom fighter Khoka played an immense role in liberating the country."Many people now talk about the Liberation War, though they didn't even see or join it. Had there been no guerrilla war during the 1971 Liberation War, Bangladesh would not have become independent through the convention war. This is the reality," he said.Rob deplored that Khoka could not breathe his last in the country that he liberated risking his life only because of the "current government".





On November 4, 2019, Sadeque Hossain Khoka died in the USA at the age of 67.Sadeque Hossain Khoka Parishad and BNP have taken various programmes, including placing wreaths, discussion, doa mahfil and Qurankhwani and food distribution, to observe the 1st death anniversary of the late BNP leader.







