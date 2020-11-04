Snapping ties with France to bring loss



Bangladesh may incur huge financial losses, if the France-Bangladesh commercial ties are disrupted in any way. Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, an Islamist group, along with its associate organizations is trying to create an issue across the country over the incident of defaming the Prophet Muhammad (S) in France and has demanded snapping of ties with France.





Mr. A.H.M. Ahasan, Vice-Chairman of Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) told The Asian Age, "We are not concerned over the movement of Hefazat, as it is not a challenge for running business between the two countries. But, it may be a big challenge for us to protect our businesses, if the second wave of COVID-19 takes a serious turn in Bangladesh like in European countries."





He said, "Bangladesh has long standing bilateral trade relations with France. The two countries maintain economic and cultural ties through mutual embassy arrangements. Both countries import and export various products for years. Though trade was hampered slightly during the lockdown over the corona pandemic, we are now trying to overcome the situation. Besides, work is going on to increase trade and investment between the two countries by overcoming the corona crisis."





"Bangladesh has been exporting various goods including garment accessories, leather goods, frozen food, jute and jute products to France due to their high demand in that country. Similarly, Bangladesh imports chemicals, perfumes, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and agro-based products from France," he added.





Eminent economist Abu Ahmed, Professor of Economics Department in Dhaka University said, "France is a developed country not dependent on Bangladesh. But many businesses have been established in Bangladesh centering on the France market.





Bangladesh earns a huge amount of revenue by exporting garment, leather, jute and jute products to France. As against this, some goods like chemicals, perfumes, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and agro products are imported to Bangladesh from France. If the commercial ties are cut off, Bangladesh may incur heavy losses compared to France."



Anu Muhammad, Professor of Jahangirnagar University said, "France is one of the countries which gave early recognition to Bangladesh as an independent country. Good bilateral trade relations prevail between Bangladesh and France. In the fiscal year 2019-20, Bangladesh set an export target of $2.4 billion to France, but achieved $ 1.07 billion due to the negative impact of corona pandemic. To overcome the negative impact, we need to look for the way to improve our businesses between the two countries instead of suspending the trade relations with a view to protecting our country's economy."



"Bangladesh also earns a good amount of remittance from France. So, peaceful settlement may be good among many options instead of violence centering on the defaming incident," he suggested.



According to Central Bank statistics, Bangladesh expatriates sent $1,820.49 crore to the country in the just-concluded FY 2019-20. In Taka currency, the amount comes to Tk 1,54,742 crore (US dollar equal to Tk 85). In the financial year 2018-19 expatriates sent remittance amounting to $1,642 crore. Remittances have increased by $178.53 crore or Tk 15,000 crore in the just ended FY as compared to the preceding FY.





The top 15 countries of income for expatriates are Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Italy, Bahrain, Singapore, South Africa, France, South Korea and Jordan. France is one of the major countries.



Sheikh Fazle Fahim, President of Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) said, "Bangladesh wants to expand the businesses with France to keep the country's economic wheel moving. We don't want any turmoil over any trifling issue, though it isnot a good practice to hurt the religious sentiment of any community."



It is to be mentioned that, thousands of leaders and activists of Hefazat-e-Islam have been staging demonstrations for the last few days protesting the defaming of Prophet Muhammad (S) in France recently. They also protested the comment made by President Emmanuel Macron against Islam.



The demonstrators sought cutting off the diplomatic relations with France, shuttingdown of the France Embassy in Bangladesh andformal condemnation of the defaming incident from the BangladeshParliament. They also demanded boycott of all French goods.







Leave Your Comments