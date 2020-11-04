US polls won't have impact on ties: BD

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen briefing members of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. -Agency



Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said that Bangladesh is hopeful of continuity on discussion with the United States on strengthening economic ties as the election results are unlikely to have any impact on it.He came up with the observation on Tuesday while briefing members of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the Foreign Ministry.





Masud Bin Momen said during the visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun, the US side talked about the issues that the US Department of State pursues but not the political issues. The Foreign Secretary said as far as Bangladesh-US relationship is concerned, US' relationship does not depend on individual or party. Rather, such relationship goes through an institutional framework.





He said the government will work on maintaining the stable relationship with the US keeping economic ties unhurt and there will be efforts to restore the facilities that remain suspended. Washington wants to deepen its ties across South Asia, particularly with Bangladesh and India, as it sees real potential to have stronger relations. "





We're at a moment of real potential in the opportunity to deepen our relations across South Asia, but in particular with these two partners - India and Bangladesh," said the US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun. Meanwhile, Masud Bin Momen encouraged all to have patience instead of mixing upreligious issues with economic ones as Bangladesh does not support violence in the name of religion.Thousands of activists of Hefajat-e-Islam staged sit-in on Monday protesting the recent comments made by France President Emmanuel Macron against Islam.







Leave Your Comments