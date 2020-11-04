Aug 15, Nov 3 plots against independence: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina observed silence marking the Jail Killing Day from her official residence Ganabhaban on Tuesday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that the August 15 and November 3 killings were conspiracies against the independence of Bangladesh.She was virtually addressing a discussion organized by Awami League at the Awami League Central Office on Bangabandhu Avenue marking the Jail Killing Day on Tuesday. The premier said, "Vested quarters had made efforts to portray that August-15-killing was an incident against a family. But their real target became clear through the killing of November 3."





On this day in 1975, the killers of Bangabandhu got into the then Dhaka Central Jail in the early hours and assassinated the four national leaders -- Tajuddin Ahmed, Syed Nazrul Islam, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman. The four leaders led the Liberation War in the absence of Bangabandhu in 1971 and snatched victory from the Pakistanis.





Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the Awami League, presided over the discussion and said, "Those who could not accept the independence of Bangladesh, those who did not recognize independent Bangladesh, those who did not want independent Bangladesh, their companions were involved in these killings and they were the masterminds of these killings to change the ideologies of the country."





Sheikh Hasina reiterated that the then General Ziaur Rahman was the right-hand man of Mostaque Ahmed in this conspiracy and said, "Killer Mostaque hatched conspiracy and it became clear when he made General Ziaur Rahman the army chief who was with him."The head of the government went on to say that it was the irony of history that killer Mostaque could not survive in power for long like Mir Zafar. He was toppled by Ziaur Rahman when he proclaimed himself as the chief administrator and army chief at the same time.





Sheikh Hasina added that Ziaur Rahman contaminated the polling system of the country through his 'Yes-No' vote and president vote during his regime. She mentioned that the main aim of Ziaur Rahman, Ershad and Khaleda Zia was to create anarchy and conflict in the country through corruption, terrorism, militancy and killings just to be in power.Earlier at the beginning of the program, one minute's silence was observed to pay homage to all martyrs from the Language Movement, Liberation War, August 15, 1975 and other pro-democratic movements.





