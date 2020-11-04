Trump or Biden? US presidential race reaches climax

Campaign volunteers approach a woman as she exits her vehicle at Norcrest Elementary School in Pompano Beach on Election Day, yesterday in South Florida USA. -Agency



Like many Americans, Amy Fazackerley is worried about the economy. The 49-year-old runs a small business near Washington, DC in Virginia, which sells mats that roll up into bags - a product she invented in response to her sons' Lego mess.





Ms Fazackerley's sees mom-and-pop firms like hers closing every day, but her worries aren't changing her vote.The Republican backed Mr Trump in 2016 and will be voting for him again, thanks to his record promoting small business and confronting China over intellectual property theft - a key issue for her business, which faces a constant battle against knock-off products."He's actually done what he said he was going to do," she says. Joe Biden visits his Pennsylvania childhood home:





Earlier today, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden paid a visit to his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and took a moment to mark the occasion.As part of his work in international development, Streeter served as an international election observer in several elections overseas, such as in Iraq as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina. But this is the first time for him volunteering in a presidential election at home.





He and some 20 volunteers from the local Democratic Party will work on shifts throughout the Election Day, handing out Democratic sample ballots to voters."This election will be a turning point of the country," Streeter tells me."It will be a return to the traditional American values and normal functioning of government."





This polling station serves more than 2,000 registered voters, but there was no line at 09:30 ET (14:30 GMT), as many have cast their votes during the early voting period.Poll workers at the site told me that on the first day of early voting alone, about 700 votes were cast here.Although Election Day seems quieter than usual, Streeter took a day off from work, arrived at a polling station in Arlington, northern Virginia at 5:30 am today and plans to stay till at least 7:30 pm, half-an-hour after the polling station closes.





Virginia was considered a swing state in the Obama era, but according to polls, the state appears to be a solidly blue state in this election.Standing next to road signs of democratic local and presidential candidates, Streeter says he is confident that there will be a "blue wave" in Virginia tonight.Judge orders US Postal Service to check for remaining ballots:





A federal judge has ordered the United States Postal Service (USPS) to check its processing facilities for any undelivered ballots by 15:00 EST (20:00 GMT) on election day.





District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered searches in a number of USPS districts, including areas in key battleground states, such as Central Pennsylvania and Philadelphia, South Florida and Arizona.Rules surrounding postal voting vary by state, but many require that all mailed ballots be received by the end of election day.The decision was first reported by Reuters news agency.





Many states have allowed more people to vote by post during this election due to the coronavirus pandemic.Throughout the campaign, however, President Donald Trump has repeated claims that postal voting leads to widespread fraud, even though there is no evidence for this.The three-year campaign for a Democratic candidate - in three minutes:Billions of dollars spent, dozens of candidates, two nominees, one pandemic.What started with a little-known congressman in the summer of 2017 ended as the most expensive US presidential election of all time.





It featured 26 candidates for the Democratic Party nomination, the first black and Asian-American woman vice-presidential nominee, and some other historic firsts.Trump: 'I think we are going to have a great night':President Donald Trump has visited RNC offices in Arlington, Virginia,Sounding hoarse after an intense week of rallies across the country Trump thanked campaign workers.





The president reiterated his criticism of a Supreme Court decision allowing the counting of postal ballots received up to three days after election in Pennsylvania, as long as they were postmarked by election day because of postal delays.Trump claimed that "a lot of shenanigans happen" when votes are counted after election day, although there is no evidence for this and Twitter has hidden a similar claim made by Trump."I think we're going to have a great night," the president said, adding that his campaign was doing "very well" in Florida and Texas.











